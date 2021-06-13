Racewalker Priyanka Goswami had no idea about Olympics. And then Tokyo 2020 happened.

Race-walking is a sport India has not enjoyed much success at the Olympics. In fact, the country has never really had consistent representation in the sport at the Olympics until recently.



Even though India sent it's first-ever race-walker, Sadhu Singh, to the Olympics for the first time during the 1948 London Games, the second time the country had send walkers to the quadrennial event was during the 1960 Games at Rome. The country then had had representation in the sport during the 1980 Moscow and 1984 Los Angeles Games, before almost disappearing from Race-walking at the Olympics for almost three decades.

It was only during the 2012 London Games that Indian race-walkers returned to the Olympics. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will see five Indians in contention for a podium finish and win the country's first-ever Olympic medal in race-walking.

In a video interaction with The Bridge, the Tokyo Olympics-bound race walker Priyanka Goswami opened up about her journey to the Olympics. Excerpts:

On how she started with sports

I was a very active kid in my school, someone who used to get involved in everything. Once when I was in the seventh grade, one of our teachers asked us if anyone wants to play sports. Being the enthusiastic kid I was, I agreed right away without having any idea on what I was signing up for. He asked me to come to a stadium at my hometown in Meerut; I went there, and he introduced me to Gymnastics. I pursued it for quite some time before moving to the state-government hostel at KD Singh Stadium in Lucknow.

On her switch to athletics

There was a physical training trial at the KD Singh Stadium wherein we had to run 800m; I somehow first in that, and I was drawn towards athletics. Even though I was at the KD Stadium for gymnastics, I used to ask the girls there how I can switch to athletics as no one was allowing me to. I left the hostel and returned home then because I was not enjoying gymnastics.

I took a break for almost 3-4 years from sports after that. After that, I somehow gathered some courage and went to the stadium in Meerut, being scared of my teacher who introduced me to it. Thankfully, I found an athletics coach there and explained to him how I was in the hostel at Lucknow for gymnastics but left it for athletics. He was kind to listen and took me under his wings and made me do physical exercises and just one or two rounds of run for close to two months.

On how she started Race-walking

I competed in a district athletics meet in Meerut, where the winners used to get a bag in the prize. I participated in various events, including 800m, 1500m and others but could not win anything in any event. I was very sad as a lot of my friends won bags, and I could not win anything. This is when the coaches there, Gaurav Tyagi Sir and Vajpayee Sir, told me to try my hand at walking. They said there are only three girls competing in this event and you will surely win something. I competed in it and came third, and have been competing in Race-walking since.

On how she qualified for the Olympics

I did not even know anything about Olympics until 2012. I was competing in a North Zone tournament then when another athlete mentioned that today Race-walking is happening at the Olympics in London. That's when I knew something like the Olympics existed and that Race-walking happens there.

I never thought I would compete at the Olympics then, mainly because I did not have any idea. I just used to compete in 3km, and 5km walking then and started with 10km only when I was competing in under-18. I had no idea about 20km then and would probably have never played the sport if I knew about it. I used to feel 3km is very tiring and energy-draining; there was no chance I would have tried 20km.

But thankfully, things kept happening at the right time, and I persisted with it. A lot of the credit has to go to all my coaches who helped me develop. Everyone from Rajiv sir, who introduced me to gymnastics, to Gaurav sir, who taught me the basics of race-walking in Meerut, to the now coach Gurmeet Singh under whom I started doing well in 20km. I have not only qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but also for the World Championships. My performance at the 2020 Nationals gave me the confidence that I can do well, and this helped me better my show in 2021 and helped me qualify.