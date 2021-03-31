Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020
QUIZ! Indian sportspersons who qualified for Tokyo Olympics in March
Do you have it in you to name all 7 athletes who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the month of March?
Hello, Quizzers!
As we look back, March was a busy month for Indian sports as the country gears up for the Tokyo Olympics. With 6 Olympic berths confirmed this month, India's medal hopes have increased drastically in the past few days.
Today, we challenge you to name all 6 athletes who would be representing the country at the world's biggest sporting stage. And remember, you only have 1 minute to complete this free quiz.
Play the quiz on Indian Sports and win prizes worth INR 4200! - https://bit.ly/3byl5h8
Next Story