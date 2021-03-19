Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
Sec
Tokyo 2020

QUIZ! Can you name India's first Olympic medallist in every sport?

Go ahead, we challenge you to complete the quiz in under a minute!

KD Jadhav on the podium during the 1952 Helsinki Olympics
X

KD Jadhav at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics (Source: KD Jadhav/TheHinduArchives)

By

Team Bridge

Published: 19 March 2021 11:31 AM GMT

Hello Quizzers! Our athletes are training hard for the Olympics and we know that you just can't wait for the Tokyo Olympics.

Whether it is Wrestling, Boxing, or Badminton - our athletes have made the country proud.

Whether it is the 1952 Helsinki Olympics or the 2016 Rio Olympics, do you have it in you to guess the names of these Olympic medallists?

Play our latest set of quizzes and win prizes worth INR 4200!


India at Olympics 
