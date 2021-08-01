PV Sindhu joins Sushil Kumar as India's most successful Olympian

Badminton star Pusarla Venkata Sindhu today clinched the bronze medal in women's singles at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.



The reigning World Champion defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in straight sets to win her second Olympic medal from two consecutive Games.

Having started her tournament in the Group J of the Women's Singles, PV Sindhu was looking destined for a top-two finish as she raced through to the semifinal without dropping a single set.

But, the Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying had other ideas. The World Number 1 did not give the Indian any sniff and sent her to the bronze medal match instead of the much anticipated gold medal match.

While PV Sindhu made easy work of China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match to clinch the brown metal, did you know she became India's most successful Olympian in the process?

#PVSindhu scripts history again!



Rio 2016 🥈



Tokyo 2020 🥉



The 26-year-old has become the only Indian female athlete to win TWO #Olympics medals.#Tokyo2020 | #Badminton pic.twitter.com/mLD5jKIUuJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2021

Yes, PV Sindhu, with her second medal at the Olympics, is now the joint most successful Olympian of India. She joins wrestler Sushil Kumar, who also has won two medals at the Olympics.



While Sushil Kumar clinched his medals in two consecutive editions – 2008 Beijing and 2012 London, PV Sindhu, too, did it in consecutive editions – 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo.

Besides, the colour of their medals is also the same. If Sushil won bronze in 2008 and then upgraded it to silver in 2012, PV Sindhu, on the other hand, clinched silver in 2016 before settling for bronze in Tokyo Olympics 2020.



