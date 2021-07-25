5 Photos of USA First Lady, Jill Biden, cheering for her athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Jill Biden, USA's current first lady, was seen cheering for her nation from the stadium during the second day of Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. She had also attended the opening ceremony of the Olympics which were held in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday.

The First lady of the USA attended a total of three events on Saturday, which included women's s 3x3 basketball match and swimming prelims. She was sitting one row behind French President Emmanuel Macron during the USA's 3x3 basketball game against France. She cheered on for her nation during the preliminary heats in swimming and witnessed the second half of the football match between New Zealand and the USA.

This was Jill Biden's first solo international trip, after becoming the first lady of the USA. She also hosted a watch party at the US Embassy for the USA-Mexico Softball Game. Below you can find pictures of Jill Biden, cheering for the USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jill Biden interacting with the US Women's 3x3 Basketball players (Source: axios.com)





Jill Biden cheering for the USA Women's 3x3 Basketball team (Source: Popsugar)













Jill Biden with French President Emmanuel Macron (Source: usatoday.com)





Jill Biden at the Swimming Prelims (Source: UPI)

















Jill Biden waving her hands to the athletes during the Swimming Prelims (Source: Pop Sugar)



















