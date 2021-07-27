Photos of athletes after winning gold medals in Tokyo Olympics

Winning a medal at Tokyo Olympics is by no means an easy task, and it takes years of hardwork and perseverance to earn a podium finish. The Olympics arrive once in four years, and in case of Tokyo Olympics, once in five. Hence, athletes train all their lives to attain their special moment at the Summer Games.

So far, we have witnessed four days of non-stop Olympic action, as fans all over the world are rooted in front of their screens to witness their countrymen/countrywomen in action. Every athlete dreams about winning a gold medal at Olympics, atleast once in their lifetime, and only a few get more than one bite at the cherry.

This year saw a few experienced athletes ending their long wait for an Olympic gold medal, whereas, some claimed the first ever gold medal for their nation at the Summer Games. Tom Daley finally laid his hands on the gold medal, after triumphing in the Men's Diving competition. 13-year old Japanese skateboarder, Momiji Nishiya scripted history at the age of just 13, as she claimed the gold medal in her event.

Hidilyn Diaz bagged the gold medal in Women's 55kg weightlifting, while smashing Olympic records. She became the first athlete from Philippines to ever win a gold medal. In this article, we will have a look at some memorable photos of athletes who won a historic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.





Hidilyn Diaz winning a gold medal in Weightlifting (Source: Reuters)







Tom Daley wins a gold medal in Diving, after two bronze medals in 2012 and 2016 (Source: Insider)





13 year old, Momiji Nishiya won a gold medal in Skateboarding (Source: Japan Times)





ROC (Russia) won their first Gymnastics team gold medal in 25 years, after defeating Japan in a thrilling final (Source: Guardian)





ROC (Russia) won the gold medal in Women's Team event in Gymnastics (Source: Reuters)





Brazil's Italo Ferreira won the first ever gold medal in Surfing (Source: CNN International)





Japan claimed their first ever gold medal in Table Tennis in the mixed doubles event (Source: Indian Express)





Cheung Ka-long won a historic gold medal for Chinese Taipei in Fencing (Source: InsidetheGames)



