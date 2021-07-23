Tokyo 2020: Talking points from the Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics is officially underway with the Opening Ceremony beginning in great fashion. Sports fans across the globe cheered from their nations as they walked through with their national flags and the confident contingents who will be beginning to compete for Olympic Glory from tomorrow. There were remarkable and some interesting moments from the Opening Ceremony which you cannot afford to miss:

Hend Zaza, a 12-year-old table tennis player from Syria and the youngest athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics walked as the joint flag bearer of Syria

Hend Zaza as the flag bearer of the Syrian Contingent (Source: Olympics Channel)

Swaziland walked with a new country name "Eswatani" and will compete with the same name after its change in 2018 by their king



The Parade of Nations wasn't conducted in the usual alphabetical order but according to the Japanese alphabets at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics

(Source: Getty Images)

There was a controversy sparked on Twitter after Sony Network decided to split screens to showcase Anurag Thakur with the Indian Contingent while DD sports focussed only on the athletes



There was a huge protest during the course of the Opening Ceremony outside the Olympics stadium

Tuvalu, the smallest country at the Tokyo Olympics with a population of around 12,000 individuals participates in the Parade of Nations

Trad wear worn by the flag bearers 👌🏽

Can we please give it up for Team Tuvalu - Karalo Maibuca & Matie Stanley.

They're the smallest nation in the world and their two athletes will be competing in the 100m. How good?! pic.twitter.com/xCn61Ymcau — The Coconet (@TheCoconetTV) July 23, 2021

There was rain during the Opening Ceremony after days of sunshine in Tokyo



Muhammad Yunus became the second recipient of the Olympic Laurel

Congratulations to our board member Muhammad Yunus, who was recognized on the world stage today for his profound contributions to sport and development.



Learn more: https://t.co/rTeslEzM7Y



cc: @Yunus_Centre pic.twitter.com/f5pG63D0ON — United Nations Foundation (@unfoundation) July 23, 2021

Pita Nikolas Taufatofua, the flag-bearer from Tonga participating in Taekwondo had all the eyeballs with his shirtless macho oiled body show

