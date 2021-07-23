Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020: Talking points from the Opening Ceremony
Catch the interesting talking points from the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
The Tokyo Olympics is officially underway with the Opening Ceremony beginning in great fashion. Sports fans across the globe cheered from their nations as they walked through with their national flags and the confident contingents who will be beginning to compete for Olympic Glory from tomorrow. There were remarkable and some interesting moments from the Opening Ceremony which you cannot afford to miss:
Hend Zaza, a 12-year-old table tennis player from Syria and the youngest athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics walked as the joint flag bearer of Syria
Swaziland walked with a new country name "Eswatani" and will compete with the same name after its change in 2018 by their king
The Parade of Nations wasn't conducted in the usual alphabetical order but according to the Japanese alphabets at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics
There was a controversy sparked on Twitter after Sony Network decided to split screens to showcase Anurag Thakur with the Indian Contingent while DD sports focussed only on the athletes
There was a huge protest during the course of the Opening Ceremony outside the Olympics stadium
Tuvalu, the smallest country at the Tokyo Olympics with a population of around 12,000 individuals participates in the Parade of Nations
Can we please give it up for Team Tuvalu - Karalo Maibuca & Matie Stanley.
There was rain during the Opening Ceremony after days of sunshine in Tokyo
Muhammad Yunus became the second recipient of the Olympic Laurel
Muhammad Yunus, who was recognized on the world stage today for his profound contributions to sport and development.
Pita Nikolas Taufatofua, the flag-bearer from Tonga participating in Taekwondo had all the eyeballs with his shirtless macho oiled body show