Olympics will go ahead even if emergency prevails – Why?

"Absolutely Yes"



This was the response of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President, John Coates, when asked whether the 2020 Games would go ahead as planned even if the emergency situation continues to prevail in the host city of Tokyo. With this statement, the IOC had almost made it certain that they would conduct the already delayed Tokyo Olympics come what may. This despite the fact that a major chunk of the local Japanese population wants the sporting event either to be cancelled or postponed yet again. This stance of IOC regarding the Olympics definitely raises some eyebrows. Why risk the life of athletes and Japanese people during such a deadly pandemic? Does it not make sense to just cancel or reschedule it yet again? Why are they so adamant about hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?



This summer's Olympics will go ahead even if Tokyo remains in a state of a emergency, according to the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 21, 2021

Though the IOC has never publicly revealed the profits it would earn through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it is speculated that the top-governing body would lose at least around $1.5 billion just from broadcasting rights if the Tokyo Games are scrapped altogether.

Add to this the amount of money that might be lost through sponsors if the Games are canceled, and one would get a clear picture of as to why the IOC continues to insist on hosting the Olympics even if the emergency situation in Tokyo persists.

WATCH: The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city is under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates said, underscoring the challenges facing organizers of the pandemic-hit Games https://t.co/4zMwaVgGf0 pic.twitter.com/VEk2B4TB9E — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) May 21, 2021

The IOC incurring such huge losses means that the entire sporting world would be badly affected. They give financial support to the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and various International Federations; now if the Olympics are cancelled the NOCs and international federations would have an indirect impact and would wake it difficult for them to survive. The thing to be noted here is that many of these NOCs and international federations are already facing severe financial crunch due to covid-19 and a further cancellation of Tokyo Olympics would leave them in a very bad shape.

Besides, the IOC believes that the athletes want the Olympics to be held as planned. Yes, many top sportspersons including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and others have expressed their reservations on holding the Games under the current situation, but a majority of the athletes continue to believe that the Olympics must happen. So, if the IOC wants to go ahead with the Olympics can the host country and organisers not call for cancellation?



