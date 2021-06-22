Athletes from North-East India who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

From Judo to Boxing and Archery to Hockey, several Indian athletes hailing from states in Northeast India will be representing India at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. We take a brief look at their individual profiles.



1)Tarundeep Rai-Archery

The Indian men's archery team are serious medal contenders this year and this is bolstered with the presence of Tarundeep Ria. He hails from Namchi in Sikkim and first took part in the Olympics back in 2004. He has an immense amount of experience with several World Championship and Asian Games medals under his belt. 2)Lovlina Borgohain-Boxing The welterweight boxer hails from the Golaghat district of Assam and at the age of 23 will be competing in her first Olympic Games. She has won bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 AIBA Boxing Championships as well as the Asian Championships. She is also made the notable feat of being the first woman from Assam to have qualified for the Olympics. 3)MC Mary Kom-Boxing Mary Kom needs no introduction. The six-time World Champion will be vying for another Olympic Medal at Tokyo this year. She has previously won bronze at the London Olympics and will be looking to better that in what will definitely be her final appearance at the Olympic Games. She hails from the district of Churachandpur in Manipur.

Lovlina Borgohain and MC Mary Kom

4)Lalremsiami- Hockey Her name has been plastered all over the news and rightly so for the 21-year-old will be the first person from her state to represent India at the Olympics. She hails from the town of Kolasib located north of Aizwal in Mizoram. She made her way up through the ranks of the Under 18 National team before being selected for the national side at the age of 17. She has previously represented India at the Asia Cup, Asian Champions Trophy and was selected at the age of 18 to play at the World Cup in 2018. 5)Sushila Likmabam- Judo The 5th Olympian from the state of Manipur is Indian judoka Sushila. She competes in the 48kg weight class and has previously won silver at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. She provisionally qualified for the Olympics by claiming a continental quota place a few weeks back. This was based on her position on the Asian list of Judoka with Asian having 10 slots and Sushila attaining rank 7.

Sushila Likambham