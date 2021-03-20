No foreign fans allowed at the Tokyo Olympics — Official statement

Today, the organising committee of Tokyo 2020 along with IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the government of Japan met virtually. During the meeting, it was decided that overseas spectators will not be allowed entry for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the prevailing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The tickets purchased by overseas residents from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will be refunded.

This is the official statement:

"Currently, the COVID-19 situation in Japan and many other countries around the world is still very challenging and a number of variant strains have emerged, whilst international travel remains severely restricted globally. Based on the present situation of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas. In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This conclusion will further contribute to ensure safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public."

