Who is Nethra Kumanan? 10 things to know about India's first female sailor going to Olympics

Till yesterday evening, Nethra Kumanan was an unknown name in the Indian sporting fraternity despite some consistent performances in the previous years. But, since the news of her qualification to Tokyo Olympics started trickling in, the 23-year-old sailor has turned into an overnight sensation in the country.

#NethraKumanan the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Sailing World Cup. It's always exciting to pick these young Athletes in unconventional sports & see these achievements! @Dream11 @IFSG_Official. #changethescript @GoSportsVoices @TOISportsNews #WomenInSport https://t.co/q6kMpeKZgK pic.twitter.com/4v8TAvFDOe

Here are 10 things you should know about India's latest Olympic entrant:

Who is Nethra Kumanan?

Nethra Kumanan is a 23 year old professional sailor.

Where does Nethra Kumanan belong to?

Nethra Kumanan hails from the city of Chennai.

How did Nethra Kumanan start sailing?

Nethra Kumanan was introduced to sailing during a summer camp in her childhood.

What is Nethra Kumanan's educational background?

Nethra Kumanan is an Engineer by her educational qualification.

Where does Nethra Kumanan train?

Nethra Kumanan trains in the Canary Islands, Spain.

In which sailing event does Nethra Kumanan specialise?

Nethra Kumanan specialises in the Laser Radial Class event of Sailing.

Has she represented India before?

Nethra Kumanan has represented India at the 2014, 2018 Asian Games and the 2020 Sailing World Cup before.

First Indian woman to win a World Cup medal

Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman to win a World Cup medal in Sailing when she clinched a bronze medal at 2020 Sailing World Cup in Miami, USA.

First Indian woman sailor at the Olympics

With her qualification, Nethra Kumanan will become 10th India sailor and the first-ever Indian woman sailor to represent India at the Olympics when she competes at the Laser Radial Class at Tokyo.

First-ever Indian sailor to earn direct qualification

Nethra Kumanan is the first-ever Indian sailor to earn a direct Olympic qualification through a qualifying event. All the nine Indians who have represented India before in the sport at the Olympics made it to the games to fill up the quotas that could not be occupied.