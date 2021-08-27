Top
Tokyo 2020

Army Sports Institute names stadium after Neeraj Chopra

Another major honour bestowed upon India's ace athlete by the sporting fraternity of the Army

Army Sports Institute names stadium after Neeraj Chopra
X

A still from the event(source- ANI news)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Published: 27 Aug 2021 11:30 AM GMT

In the latest set of accolades to be bestowed upon India's man of the hour, Neeraj Chopra has been honored with a stadium named after him. The Army Institute of Sport in Pune has named a stadium 'Neeraj Chopra Stadium' as a tribute to his performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The ceremony was presided over by Rajnath Singh in the presence of other sportspersons and distinguished army personnel. The Chief of Army Staff Mukund Naravne was also there and was a part of the ceremony that took place in the Pune Cantt earlier today. Army Sports Institute has produced individuals such as Havildar Jinson Jhonson, Havildar Ravinder Khatri, Naib Subedar Kheta Ram and many more such ace sportspersons.


Neeraj Chopra Tokyo Olympics Javelin Throw Athletics Indian Army 
