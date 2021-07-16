10 most stylish athletes to take part in Tokyo Olympics

Over the course of the Olympics, the fashion sense of athletes has been top-notch and every time, we witness a new pack of stylish athletes who steal the audience's attention with their looks. Let's look at some of the top stylish athletes participating at this year's Tokyo Olympics:

Alica Schmidt





Alicia Schmidt, a German track star who has been named the "world's sexiest athlete" will be competing at the 4x400m relay and the 4x400m mixed relay event at Tokyo Olympics. Her well-built physique, deep blue eyes, voluminous blonde hair, and encaptivating personality speaks for herself. Though she has a massive fan following of 1.8m followers on Instagram, she is modest and keeps sports as her priority. Alicia is known to promote health and wellness content and works with organics sports nutrition companies. Schmidt is bound to show her charismatic attitude in the upcoming games.

Rustam Orujov





Rustam is a judoka belonging to the land of Azerbaijan. He will be competing in the men's 73 kg category at Tokyo 2020 Olympics having previously won a silver medal in the same event during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Orujov is known for his attractive smile and impressive style on the mat and outside. Watch out for him as he competes with his dominating demeanor in the bout.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza is India's sensation in the sport of tennis. The Padma Bhushan recipient will be participating in a double Tennis event with Ankita Raina in the upcoming Summer Games. Sania is the stylist icon you would know in the world of sports. From being the epitome of elegance to stylish comfortable outfits, she is a heartthrob. The 34-year old Mirza has a huge fan following for her extraordinary fashion sense and her gorgeous looks had been admired by everyone.



Manika Batra

Indian table tennis champion Manika Batra is the torchbearer to inspire the next generation in sports with her love for style and fashion. The paddler tri-colored her nails (deriving from the Indian flag) during the Asian Games serves as a style statement as she mentions that it served as a motivation for her whenever she looked at the tri-color. She loves Alia Bhatt, a famous Bollywood actress due to her fashion sense. With great looks and confidence, she is the one to watch at the Table Tennis event of the Tokyo Olympics.





Dina Asher-Smith





The fastest British female sprinter from Great Britain has been known for her fashion sense to spread diversity and opportunities for women. Dina has been into fashion as a kid and that has served as a source of fun, empowerment, and pride for her. With many fashion walks and a strong positive attitude, she has inspired millions. Dina Asher-Smith will be competing in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Allyson Felix



Six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix, the American Sprinter will be once again competing on the field at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. According to her official Olympics bio, she is into fashion when she is not out there competing in the sport. Felix has got a killer sneaker collection with her cool and comfortable outfits which have been admired by the public.





Kevin Durant

The USA Basket Team Star Kevin Durant is known for his consistency on the basket court, While he makes those baskets count, his off-court style increases the counts of his fandom in the world of fashion. He adds that pop of pattern or a unique colour to his nerdy-chic looks. Watch out for durant as he plays for the US National Team on the basketball court.



Naomi Osaka





The Japanese Tennis Star, Naomi Osaka is one of the contenders for a medal in her home country Olympics. Apart from her brilliant game, her fashion sense stands out with her being on the cover of Vogue's January Issue in 2020. Her outfits and dresses worn by her have stood for social movements and she is herself a design talent. Osaka resembles the perfect beautiful icon in the world of tennis.

Stephanie Gilmore





The Australian seven-time world champion, Gilmore represented her nation proudly in the game of surfing and is going to debut at the Olympics this year. Stephanie has been a fashionista and has developed her own tricks to being a good sportsperson and fashionable. Her style icons are Rihanna and Maria Sharapova and love to twist to look glamorous. She will be a medal contender and her adorable attitude is going to inspire many.

Manpreet Singh





India's flag-bearer at the Tokyo Olympics and captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Manpreet Singh has motivated generations with his spirit and style. The poster boy of Indian hockey has its own style statement with his love for tattoos, supercars and superbikes. He focuses on his fitness regimes and is sure to give his best at Tokyo Olympics.

The star athletes are all ready with their power and fashion kits to perform their best at the Summer Olympics 2020. Only a few days now remain for the big event.