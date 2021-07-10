A look at the fashionable tattoos of 5 Indian Olympic sport athletes

Tattoos are a fashion statement in the modern era. It is nothing but a design made on one's body using inks, dyes or pigments, which can either be permanent or temporary.



Let's take a look at the Indian Olympic sports athletes who have tattoos inked on their bodies. Sushila Chanu

The former Indian women's hockey captain, Sushila Chanu, has a tattoo of Olympic Rings engraved on her right bicep. The 29-year-old had led the Indian women's hockey team to their first Olympic appearance in 36 years during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Playing as a halfback, Sushila Chanu is currently one of the most experienced players in the Indian hockey team.

Pranati Nayak

The second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics, Pranati Nayak, made it to Tokyo after winning the Asian continental quota. The 26-year-old, who has an Asian Championship bronze against her name, has a tattoo of a fairy on her right leg.

Atanu Das

Having made his international debut in the year 2008, Atanu Das has grown into India's premier archer in the men's section over the years. The 29-year-old made his Olympic debut during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and will make his second appearance at the Olympics in Tokyo. Much like Sushila Chanu, Atanu Das, too, has a tattoo of Olympics Ring on his bicep.

Manpreet Singh

The captain of the Indian hockey team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Manpreet Singh, has a tattoo designed on his right leg. The 29-year-old, who plays as halfback, will be competing in his third Olympics at Tokyo. Manpreet made his Olympic debut during the 2012 London Games and has since been a constant feature for India at the quadrennial event.

Arpinder Singh

A triple jumper from Punjab, Arpinder Singh has a lion tattooed on his left bicep. The 28-year-old has an Asian Games gold and a Commonwealth Games bronze against his name. Singh was removed from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in December last year and has since failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



