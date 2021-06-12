Mirabai Chanu will be the only Indian Weightlifter at the Tokyo Olympics

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) released its 'Absolute Ranking list' for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier today. As per the released rankings, the 26-year-old Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be the only Indian representation in the sport at the Tokyo Olympics.



The Indian is expected to be seeded second in Tokyo with a total of 4,13,36,172 points in the Women's 49kg weight division. With 4,92,64,422 points, China's Hou Zhihui will be the top seed at the Olympics.

Besides Mirabai, the 18-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga had a slight hope of making it to the Olympics in the Men's 67kg weight division on the basis of the Asian Continental Quota. But, it was not to be as South Korea decided to field their lifter on the Asian quota in Jeremy's weight division instead of Men's 109kg.

Mirabai, who had set a World Record in clean and jerk with a lift of 119kg at the recently concluded IWF Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, is currently training in the United States of America (USA). She had also set a new personal best with a combined lift of 205kg to bag the bronze medal at Tashkent.

Mirabai Chanu will enter the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as one of India's biggest medal hopes and is expected to return with at least a silver medal from Tokyo.