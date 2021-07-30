Meet the only Indian fan at the venues of the Tokyo Olympics

A five-year-long wait for Tokyo Olympics came to a conclusion last week, as the multi-sport event kicked off in style with a subdued, yet impressive opening ceremony. It was a historic moment for India, as the nation fielded its largest ever contingent at the Olympic Games. India walked out to the Olympics, with a strong representation of 120 athletes.

Amidst the raging covid-19 pandemic, a last-minute decision was taken to conduct the Games behind closed doors. The athletes have to follow strict protocols in order to ensure their safety. As a result of the pandemic, the number of coaches, officials and journalists at events have also been reduced. However, that did not stop an Indian sports fanatic, Om Prakash Mundra from travelling to Tokyo alongside the Indian contingent. He has is an avid follower of sports, ranging from cricket to football and even the Olympics.

Om Prakash Mundra, an avid sports fan who has been to several mega sporting events

Among the several journalists, officials, and coaches who accompanied athletes at Tokyo Olympics, a sports fanatic, Om Prakash Mundra also found his way. He has been to several World Cup events in the past, which also includes FIFA World Cups. He has been travelling the world around since 1982, and has been to over 70 countries so far.

At Tokyo Olympics, Om Prakash Mundra is working as a volunteer, and he is seen cheering for Team India when he is not working. Recently, the 71-year-old also attended the FIFA World Cup, which was held in Russia in 2018. Despite his age, there is no slowing down the avid sports fan, who seeks to travel the world and attend one sporting event after another.

For Om Prakash Mundra and 1.3 billion Indians, Friday proved to be a good day at Tokyo Olympics, as female boxer, Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the semifinals in her Boxing category. As a result, she has assured herself of atleast a bronze medal, as India secures its second medal in Tokyo.