A look at the complete medal tally of Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics came to a close yesterday after a beautiful closing ceremony. After being pushed back by a year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Games were held in a highly curtailed manner with limited fans in the stadium and all the athletes, officials and coaches adhering to strict covid-19 protocols.

While the circumstances in which the Olympics were held were a lot different this time, the medal tally had a usual look with the USA topping the table. They were followed by the People's Republic of China, Japan, Great Britain and the Russian Olympic Committee to round off the top 5.

India, on the other hand, lagged at the 48th position with a total of 7 medals, including 1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

Here, we take a look at the complete medal tally of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 39 41 33 113 2 China 38 32 18 88 3 Japan 27 14 17 58 4 Great Britain 22 21 22 65 5 ROC 20 28 23 71 6 Australia 17 7 22 46 7 Netherlands 10 12 14 36 8 France 10 12 11 33 9 Germany 10 11 16 37 10 Italy 10 10 20 40 11 Canada 7 6 11 24 12 Brazil 7 6 8 21 13 New Zealand 7 6 7 20 14 Cuba 7 3 5 15 15 Hungary 6 7 7 20 16 South Korea 6 4 10 20 17 Poland 4 5 5 14 18 Czech Republic 4 4 3 11 19 Kenya 4 4 2 10 20 Norway 4 2 2 8 21 Jamaica 4 1 4 9 22 Spain 3 8 6 17 23 Sweden 3 6 0 9 24 Switzerland 3 4 6 13 25 Denmark 3 4 4 11 26 Croatia 3 3 2 8 27 Iran 3 2 2 7 28 Serbia 3 1 5 9 29 Belgium 3 1 3 7 30 Bulgaria 3 1 2 6 31 Slovenia 3 1 1 5 32 Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5 33 Georgia 2 5 1 8 34 Chinese Taipei 2 4 6 12 35 Turkey 2 2 9 13 36 Greece 2 1 1 4 36 Uganda 2 1 1 4 38 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 39 Ireland 2 0 2 4 39 Israel 2 0 2 4 41 Qatar 2 0 1 3 42 Bahamas 2 0 0 2 42 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 44 Ukraine 1 6 12 19 45 Belarus 1 3 3 7 46 Romania 1 3 0 4 46 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 48 India 1 2 4 7 49 Hong Kong 1 2 3 6 50 Philippines 1 2 1 4 50 Slovakia 1 2 1 4 52 South Africa 1 2 0 3 53 Austria 1 1 5 7 54 Egypt 1 1 4 6 55 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 56 Ethiopia 1 1 2 4 56 Portugal 1 1 2 4 58 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 59 Estonia 1 0 1 2 59 Fiji 1 0 1 2 59 Latvia 1 0 1 2 59 Thailand 1 0 1 2 63 Bermuda 1 0 1 1 63 Morocco 1 0 0 1 63 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 66 Colombia 0 4 0 5 67 Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7 68 Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5 69 Armenia 0 1 2 4 70 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 1 3 71 Mongolia 0 1 3 4 72 Argentina 0 1 2 3 72 San Marino 0 1 2 3 74 Jordan 0 1 1 2 74 Malaysia 0 1 1 2 74 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 77 Bahrain 0 1 0 1 77 Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1 77 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 77 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1 77 Namibia 0 1 0 1 77 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 83 Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8 84 Mexico 0 0 4 4 85 Finland 0 0 2 2 86 Botswana 0 0 1 1 86 Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1 86 Cote d' Ivoire 0 0 1 1 86 Ghana 0 0 1 1 86 Grenada 0 0 1 1 86 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 86 Moldova 0 0 1 1 86 Syria 0 0 1 1



