Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 1
silver 2
Bronze 4
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020

A look at the complete medal tally of Tokyo Olympics

Here, we take a look at the complete medal tally of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics Medal Tally India
X

The Tokyo Olympics ended on 8th August 2021 (Source: NY Times)

By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 9 Aug 2021 12:20 PM GMT

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics came to a close yesterday after a beautiful closing ceremony. After being pushed back by a year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Games were held in a highly curtailed manner with limited fans in the stadium and all the athletes, officials and coaches adhering to strict covid-19 protocols.

While the circumstances in which the Olympics were held were a lot different this time, the medal tally had a usual look with the USA topping the table. They were followed by the People's Republic of China, Japan, Great Britain and the Russian Olympic Committee to round off the top 5.

India, on the other hand, lagged at the 48th position with a total of 7 medals, including 1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

Here, we take a look at the complete medal tally of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

Rank

Country

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

USA

39

41

33

113

2

China

38

32

18

88

3

Japan

27

14

17

58

4

Great Britain

22

21

22

65

5

ROC

20

28

23

71

6

Australia

17

7

22

46

7

Netherlands

10

12

14

36

8

France

10

12

11

33

9

Germany

10

11

16

37

10

Italy

10

10

20

40

11

Canada

7

6

11

24

12

Brazil

7

6

8

21

13

New Zealand

7

6

7

20

14

Cuba

7

3

5

15

15

Hungary

6

7

7

20

16

South Korea

6

4

10

20

17

Poland

4

5

5

14

18

Czech Republic

4

4

3

11

19

Kenya

4

4

2

10

20

Norway

4

2

2

8

21

Jamaica

4

1

4

9

22

Spain

3

8

6

17

23

Sweden

3

6

0

9

24

Switzerland

3

4

6

13

25

Denmark

3

4

4

11

26

Croatia

3

3

2

8

27

Iran

3

2

2

7

28

Serbia

3

1

5

9

29

Belgium

3

1

3

7

30

Bulgaria

3

1

2

6

31

Slovenia

3

1

1

5

32

Uzbekistan

3

0

2

5

33

Georgia

2

5

1

8

34

Chinese Taipei

2

4

6

12

35

Turkey

2

2

9

13

36

Greece

2

1

1

4

36

Uganda

2

1

1

4

38

Ecuador

2

1

0

3

39

Ireland

2

0

2

4

39

Israel

2

0

2

4

41

Qatar

2

0

1

3

42

Bahamas

2

0

0

2

42

Kosovo

2

0

0

2

44

Ukraine

1

6

12

19

45

Belarus

1

3

3

7

46

Romania

1

3

0

4

46

Venezuela

1

3

0

4

48

India

1

2

4

7

49

Hong Kong

1

2

3

6

50

Philippines

1

2

1

4

50

Slovakia

1

2

1

4

52

South Africa

1

2

0

3

53

Austria

1

1

5

7

54

Egypt

1

1

4

6

55

Indonesia

1

1

3

5

56

Ethiopia

1

1

2

4

56

Portugal

1

1

2

4

58

Tunisia

1

1

0

2

59

Estonia

1

0

1

2

59

Fiji

1

0

1

2

59

Latvia

1

0

1

2

59

Thailand

1

0

1

2

63

Bermuda

1

0

1

1

63

Morocco

1

0

0

1

63

Puerto Rico

1

0

0

1

66

Colombia

0

4

0

5

67

Azerbaijan

0

3

4

7

68

Dominican Republic

0

3

2

5

69

Armenia

0

1

2

4

70

Kyrgyzstan

0

1

1

3

71

Mongolia

0

1

3

4

72

Argentina

0

1

2

3

72

San Marino

0

1

2

3

74

Jordan

0

1

1

2

74

Malaysia

0

1

1

2

74

Nigeria

0

1

1

2

77

Bahrain

0

1

0

1

77

Saudi Arabia

0

1

0

1

77

Lithuania

0

1

0

1

77

North Macedonia

0

1

0

1

77

Namibia

0

1

0

1

77

Turkmenistan

0

1

0

1

83

Kazakhstan

0

0

8

8

84

Mexico

0

0

4

4

85

Finland

0

0

2

2

86

Botswana

0

0

1

1

86

Burkina Faso

0

0

1

1

86

Cote d' Ivoire

0

0

1

1

86

Ghana

0

0

1

1

86

Grenada

0

0

1

1

86

Kuwait

0

0

1

1

86

Moldova

0

0

1

1

86

Syria

0

0

1

1


Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X