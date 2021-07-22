What lies ahead of the group stage for Manpreet and co should India make the quarter-finals at Tokyo?

For a team that have failed to get past the preliminary stage of the Olympics or the World Cup competition for over 40 years, qualifying for two big quarterfinals a couple of years apart was quite enough to make headlines.



The Indians made it to the knock-out stage of the 2016 Olympics and the 2018 World Cup only to lose both times to the eventual silver-medalists of both tournaments - Belgium and the Netherlands, but ensured that the phenomenal ascent never stalled. The Belgians are now an even mightier unit than the one that ended India's Olympic dreams at Rio while the loss to the Dutch in the World Cup quarter-finals still lingers fresh. The two European powerhouses would be the sides to avoid in the quarterfinal stage for every team from Group A and going by form and rankings, the Indians would do well to finish second in a group consisting of Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Spain and Japan. Purely from a ranking perspective, the Indians could well run into the Germans who are expected to finish third in Group A, possibly behind Belgium and the Netherlands. What complicates matters, however, is the fact that the Germans too are on a roll, and now appear to be just as formidable as their higher-ranked European rivals in the group- thanks to a better-than-expected Pro League campaign. The German juggernaut comes to life again?

Germany, the second-most successful side in the Men's Hockey competition after India have won 4 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals but did lose their way over the last few years with a string of disappointing finishes.

