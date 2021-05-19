Less than 40% of Japanese medical workers vaccinated even as Tokyo Olympics near

According to a report in Nikkei newspaper, less than 40% of the Japanese medical workers have been fully vaccinated until now, even as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics near.



According to the data released by the Cabinet less than 40% of the medical workers in the country have been vaccinated three months after the drive was started. The Nikkei reported that in the Olympics host city of Tokyo, less than 30% of the medical workers have been fully-vaccinated.

According to the report, this low vaccination numbers were due to the problems in reservation system for medical staffs. As of now, only 3.7% of the total Japanese population of 126 million has been administered at least the first shot of the vaccine. The country is currently aiming to vaccinate most of its 36 million people over the age of 65 by the end of July.

On the other hand, the chief of International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach today announced that at least 75% to 80% of the people residing in the Tokyo Games village would be fully vaccinated before the Olympics commences on 23rd July 2021.

This comes at a time when the calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics are growing stronger by the day. A recently conducted opinion poll Asahi Shimbun found that 43% of the Japanese population wants the Games to be cancelled, while 40% want it to be postponed yet again.