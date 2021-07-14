Know the countries sending more athletes than India to the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are sharply knocking on our doors as 206 National Olympic Committees are readying their fleet to set foot in the Land of the Rising Sun, come July 23, 2021. The Japanese capital is going to transform into the grandest stage of sporting achievements as the Olympics dawn on us and two weeks of intense drama and high octane action unfurl in Tokyo.

Despite the COVID-19 affected conditions all over the world, the Tokyo Olympics which were originally supposed to be held in 2020 got postponed, and will now be held in full-swing from July 23 to August 8, 2021. When it comes to India, the country has surged the numbers it set in all previous years and is going to be sending its largest-ever contingent of 126 players to the Tokyo Olympics.

Enjoy the teaser of the invigorating Olympic Theme Song crafted for the Indian Olympic Contingent launched on #OlympicDay event marking 30 days countdown to #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India @_MohitChauhan pic.twitter.com/bIQEnXDgfF — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 23, 2021



An impressive rise from 117 at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Tokyo Games will see 126 Indian athletes setting sail in the quest for medalling glory. Looking to add to the 28 medals India already has from the prestigious multi-sporting extravaganza, 126 players will participate across 18 sports and vie to extend the medal tally for the nation. Chief of the Indian medal contenders at the Games will be wrestler Vinesh Phogat, archer Deepika Kumari, shuttler PV Sindhu, javelin star Neeraj Chopra, shooting sensations Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, on whom the nation's eyes will be fixated.





Which are the nations with a larger contingent than India at the Tokyo Olympics?



The Indian contingent at the 2016 Rio Games (Source:Olympics website)







However, aside from India, there will be 205 other nations participating in the Tokyo Olympics and as many as 18 nations can boast of more representation than India at the Games. Let's take a quick look at all the nations headed to the Tokyo Olympics with a larger contingent than India's all-time best of 126. With several nations like Brunei (2), Aruba (1), Chad (4), Laos (4), Zimbabwe (3), among many others, sending barely 5 athletes, the United States of America towers the list by sending a whopping 630 players - the highest at the upcoming Games.

- Argentina - 172

- Australia - 469

- Canada - 371

- China - 414

- Egypt - 131

- Germany - 425

- Great Britain - 376

- Italy - 384

- Japan - 552

- Mexico - 163

- Netherlands - 257

- New Zealand - 223

- Poland - 216

- ROC - 335

- South Africa - 159

- South Korea - 236

- Ukraine - 156

- United States - 630

