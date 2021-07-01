Javelin thrower Annu Rani qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani has become the first and only woman javelin thrower from the country to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She will join the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, both of whom have already booked their slot at the Games by surpassing the qualification standard in the men's section.



Annu Rani, on the other hand, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics despite failing to break the qualification standard for the Games, which was set at 64m.

The 28-year-old from Meerut, instead, qualified through the World Rankings quota. She was ranked 18th in the Road to Olympic Games Rankings to make her way through to Tokyo.

Annu Rani's personal best throw of 63.24m, which is also a National Record for India, came during the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 3 during March 2021.

Besides, Annu Rani is an Asian Games bronze medallist and also has been successful in winning medals at the Asian Championships and the South Asian Games.