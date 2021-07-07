Japan to impose COVID-19 emergency 16 days before Tokyo Olympics begin

Just 16 days before the Tokyo Olympics begins, the Japanese government on Wednesday has decided to impose a state of emergency in the country to restrict Covid-19 infections. The Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed last year, is scheduled to be held between July 23rd and August 8, 2021.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with key ministers to discuss virus measures and reportedly is considering reinstating a state of emergency in the capital until Aug. 22.



As per reports of t he Tokyo metropolitan government, 920 new coronavirus cases were found on July 7. The figure is the most since mid-May at the peak of the fourth wave of infections in the country.



The new state of emergency could lead to a ban even on local fans. That decision on fans is expected Friday when local organizers meet with the IOC and others.





