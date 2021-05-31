Japan govt might ask fans to get covid-19 negative report, vaccination for attending Olympics

According to a report in the local Japanese newspaper, Yomiuri, the Japanese government is looking at various options to allow fans inside the stadium once the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicks off in less than two month time.



The newspaper reported that Japan government is currently considering asking fans who wish to watch the Games from the stadium to either provide a covid-19 negative report taken at least a week prior to their attendance or submit their vaccination records, in a bid to safeguard the Olympics from being in the midst of any coronavirus outbreak.

Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - Japan is considering requiring negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records from fans attending the Tokyo Olympics, the Yomiuri... - https://t.co/7dYChnyIDw pic.twitter.com/taVzTutuhB

This development comes at a time when Japan is battling a deadly fourth wave of covid-19 infections, with various areas of the country including the host city of Tokyo under a health emergency at least until 20th June 2021.



This report in the Yomiuri created uproar amongst the Japanese citizens in the social media with thousands of people criticising the government for their staunch stance of going ahead with the Olympics come what may. Besides, yet another opinion poll published by Nikkei newspaper on Monday showcased that 60% of the Japanese population want the 2020 Tokyo Olympics either to be cancelled or postponed yet again.

The Japanese government had already announced their decision of not to allow fans from foreign countries to attend the Olympics more than two months ago in March 2021. The already delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is expected to be held from 23rd July 2021 to 8th August 2021.



