Japan wins the first-ever Olympic gold medal in Skateboarding

Skateboarding was introduced at the Olympics for the first time in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Four different events of the sport – Park for Men and Women, Street for Men and Women, was expected to be held during the course of the Olympics.



Now the first-ever results from skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics are out, and the host country of Japan has clinched the first-ever medal in the sport. This happened after the Japanese medal in Men's street event with 37.18 points.

Horigome Yuto is the first ever Olympic #skateboarding gold medallist! 🥇



He was followed by Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler and the USA's Jagger Eaton for the silver medal and bronze medal, respectively. While Kelvin had 36.15 points, Jagger had accumulated 35.35 points.









The street event in skateboarding, as the name suggests, is conducted in streets, and the competitors are judged on parameters like the difficulty of moves and tricks, the composition of moves, height, speed, originality and others.



