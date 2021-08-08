Where did India finish in the medal tally of Tokyo Olympics?

Neeraj Chopra's gold medal, followed by those of Mirabai Chanu (silver), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Bajrang Punia (bronze), Indian men's hockey team (bronze) and Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), led India's medal charge and scripted history by helping the country best their previous tally at the London Olympics.



The tally is not only impressive because of the competition but also the circumstances that the athletes had to compete in. Preparing for the Olympics was considered the hardest task, with a lot of people worrying about the fact that the event might be postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic. Travel restrictions and quarantine made the process even harder for the athletes, only to make all those sacrifices to not compete in front of the fans, who play a vital role in any sport.

Our athletes found the will and a way to wade through these obstacles and more to win a medal, and that is astounding, making it a special moment for the athlete and their country. Indian athletes such as Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu and others gave it their all, sacrificing family time, their favorite food and a lot more to earn a medal for the country. Their sacrifices, pain and tears finally paid off, as they represented their nation at the highest level with pride and grace.



Despite finishing 48th, we come out of this Olympics with a renewed hope for the future as we saw our athletes triumph against all odds. The 48th finish might seem embarrassing to a few, but it is the start that we needed to create a solid sports ecosystem to compete with the best. It will not be long before we are up there in the top 10 with sports superpowers such as China and The United States if we continue to trend in the right direction.

