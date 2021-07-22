Tokyo Olympics: List of all the Indians participating in the opening ceremony

A total of 20 athletes and six officials from the Indian contingent will attend the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday evening at the Olympic Stadium Tokyo.

No Shooter will be present at the ceremony due to Covid-19 concerns. Similarly, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Judoka Sushila Devi, among others will not be attending the ceremony.

Now the total numbers for Olympic opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/XwPeBH8wIE — rajeev mehta (@rajeevmehtaioa) July 22, 2021

Indians attending the ceremony



Table Tennis

Manika Batra

Sharath Kamal

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan

K.C. Ganapathy

Varun Thakkar

Nethra Kumanan

Fencing

Bhavani Devi

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Swimming

Sajan Prakash

Boxing

MC Mary Kom (Flag Bearer)

Simranjit Kaur

Lovlina Borgohain

Pooja Rani

Amit Panghal

Manish Kaushik

Ashish Kumar

Satish Kumar

Hockey

Manpreet Singh (Flag Bearer)

Officials

Shri Birender Prasad Baishya, Chef de Mission



Dr. Prem Verma, Deputy Chef de Mission

Dr. Arun Basil Mathew, Team Doctor



Shri M.P. Singh, Table Tennis, Manager/Team Leader



Shri Muhammad Ali Qamar, Boxing, Coach



Shri Lakhan Sharma, Coach, Gymnastics