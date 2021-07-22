Top
Tokyo Olympics: List of all the Indians participating in the opening ceremony

A total number of 20 athletes along with six officials to take part in the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics

Abhinav Bindra flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro
X

The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro

By

Keyur Jain

Published: 22 July 2021 2:10 PM GMT

A total of 20 athletes and six officials from the Indian contingent will attend the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday evening at the Olympic Stadium Tokyo.

No Shooter will be present at the ceremony due to Covid-19 concerns. Similarly, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Judoka Sushila Devi, among others will not be attending the ceremony.

Indians attending the ceremony

Table Tennis

Manika Batra

Sharath Kamal

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan

K.C. Ganapathy

Varun Thakkar

Nethra Kumanan

Fencing

Bhavani Devi

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Swimming

Sajan Prakash

Boxing

MC Mary Kom (Flag Bearer)

Simranjit Kaur

Lovlina Borgohain

Pooja Rani

Amit Panghal

Manish Kaushik

Ashish Kumar

Satish Kumar

Hockey

Manpreet Singh (Flag Bearer)

Officials

Shri Birender Prasad Baishya, Chef de Mission

Dr. Prem Verma, Deputy Chef de Mission

Dr. Arun Basil Mathew, Team Doctor

Shri M.P. Singh, Table Tennis, Manager/Team Leader

Shri Muhammad Ali Qamar, Boxing, Coach

Shri Lakhan Sharma, Coach, Gymnastics

