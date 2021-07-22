Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: List of all the Indians participating in the opening ceremony
A total number of 20 athletes along with six officials to take part in the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics
A total of 20 athletes and six officials from the Indian contingent will attend the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday evening at the Olympic Stadium Tokyo.
No Shooter will be present at the ceremony due to Covid-19 concerns. Similarly, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Judoka Sushila Devi, among others will not be attending the ceremony.
Indians attending the ceremony
Table Tennis
Manika Batra
Sharath Kamal
Sutirtha Mukherjee
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Sailing
Vishnu Saravanan
K.C. Ganapathy
Varun Thakkar
Nethra Kumanan
Fencing
Bhavani Devi
Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak
Swimming
Sajan Prakash
Boxing
MC Mary Kom (Flag Bearer)
Simranjit Kaur
Lovlina Borgohain
Pooja Rani
Amit Panghal
Manish Kaushik
Ashish Kumar
Satish Kumar
Hockey
Manpreet Singh (Flag Bearer)
Officials
Shri Birender Prasad Baishya, Chef de Mission
Dr. Prem Verma, Deputy Chef de Mission
Dr. Arun Basil Mathew, Team Doctor
Shri M.P. Singh, Table Tennis, Manager/Team Leader
Shri Muhammad Ali Qamar, Boxing, Coach
Shri Lakhan Sharma, Coach, Gymnastics