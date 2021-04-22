Indian sportspersons who can break records at the Tokyo Olympics

Qualifying for the Olympics is a major achievement. Winning a medal is phenomenal. But breaking a record is only for a select few. This year, there are several Indian athletes who are headed to the Tokyo Olympics in various capacities. We take a look at a few athletes who can possibly not just finish on the podium, but also break records in their respective events along the way.



Neeraj Chopra

The man who everyone is waiting to watch eagerly. He is amongst the contenders to win India's first-ever medal in an athletic event. The aim however will also be to break the Olympic record. It stands at a total of 90.57m and was set in 2008 by Andreas Thorkildsen in 2008. Neeraj Chopra has a personal best of 88.07m. What makes his case more enticing is that he has undergone several changes to his training regime which also includes a change of the javelin he uses. This has allowed him to adapt to strategies formed by his trainers to gain the upper hand over his competitors, many of whom are averaging distances between 85m to 90m.



Saurabh Chaudhary

Breaking World Records at the age of 18 is no joke. But as we have said before, with Saurabh Chaudhary, anything is possible. He has a personal best of 487 points that is 4 points shy of the Olympic record of 591 set by Russian shooter Mikhail Nestruev. Being a world junior champion and multiple time ISSF medal winner, he is riding high on confidence and more than a podium finish, he will be looking to break the record in the 10m pistol event this year.



Manu Bhaker

Another shotting prodigy who has been winning accolade after accolade for India. Her personal best in the 25m air pistol event is 590. The world record is 592 that has been set by JingJing Zhang in 2016 in Rio. Shooting is a sport of fine margins but no feat is too tough for Manu Bhaker who can surpass the Olympic record with ease this year.



Mirabai Chanu

The current Olympic clean and jerk record in the women's 49kg category was set in 2008. Chinese weightlifter Chen Xiexa set the record which currently stands at 117kg. Mirabai Chanu has been progressing well in terms of gaining momentum post her injury, her training regime as well as participating in tournaments in the run-up to the Olympics. Her personal best has crossed 117 kg at the Asian Championships when she lifted a total of 119kg. This puts her on course to break the Olympic record as well.



Deepika Kumari



