Tokyo 2020

Indian Sports Live Updates: March 25 — Watch Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay; 121 days to go.

The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan and is now headed toward the opening ceremony on July 23.

2021-03-25

The much-awaited Tokyo Olympic torch relay finally set off from Fukushima starting a four-month countdown to the Summer Olympic Games which was delayed from 2020. Catch all the live updates here along with Indian shooters' performance at the ISSF Shooting World Cup and Orlean Masters where Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will battle it out in the second round today.

Follow our live blog here:

