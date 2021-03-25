Tokyo 2020
Indian Sports Live Updates: March 25 — Watch Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay; 121 days to go.
The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan and is now headed toward the opening ceremony on July 23.
The much-awaited Tokyo Olympic torch relay finally set off from Fukushima starting a four-month countdown to the Summer Olympic Games which was delayed from 2020. Catch all the live updates here along with Indian shooters' performance at the ISSF Shooting World Cup and Orlean Masters where Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will battle it out in the second round today.
- 25 March 2021 2:49 AM GMT
Who will be the torch bearers?
Who will be the torch bearers? A handpicked batch of 47 influential personalities has been chosen to carry out the torch rally through the 47 prefectures in Japan. Among this year's torchbearers are surfer and lifeguard Sato Hiroshi, Chinese woman Hou Jiayi, Japanese-Brazilian Noguchi Bruna, and university student Shimazaki Nanami
- 25 March 2021 2:48 AM GMT
Know the route —
The relay will take a circuitous route, first heading south to the islands of Okinawa before reversing course for the northern region of Hokkaido and finally back to Tokyo. The flame will pass landmarks including Mount Fuji and the Hiroshima City Peace Memorial Park.
- 25 March 2021 2:39 AM GMT
Ceremony closed to the public
The opening ceremony for the start of the relay was held at J-Village, a soccer training site. The ceremony was closed to the public because of the fear of spreading COVID-19 but was shown on national television.
- 25 March 2021 2:36 AM GMT
Torch lit by Japan's women's football team player
The first runner with the torch was Azusa Iwashimizu, a player from the Japan team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2011.
- 25 March 2021 2:34 AM GMT
Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey
The relay began in the northeastern Fukushima prefecture, the area that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. About 18,000 died in the tragedy.