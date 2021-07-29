Tokyo 2020
India has underperformed in Olympics — Gracenote, who predicted 19 medals earlier
Gracenote admits India has underperformed at the Tokyo Olympics as their medal prediction falls flat.
Gracenote, a US-based analytics company that predicted overall medals at the Tokyo Olympics, has admitted that India has underperformed at the Games.
In their latest analysis, the company had predicted 19 medals for India, including four gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals. It projected India to finish at the 18th position on the medals table. Earlier in April, Gracenote had predicted India to win a total of 17 medals, but with a further update, they increased two more medal chances.
Replying to a thread on Twitter, Gracenote pointed out that most of India's medals were predicted in shooting, a sport that is highly unpredictable. They wrote: One of the issues is the fact that a lot of India's prospects were in the sport of shooting which is extremely unpredictable. However, there is no doubt that India have underperformed.
The organisation has forecast that the United States of America (USA) would be atop the global medal tally. They will also be at the top of the leaderboard in terms of winning gold medals. The projection made for the USA is 40 gold, 27 silver, and 29 bronze medals.
Before the 2016 Rio Games, the US-based company had projected India would win five medals, including a gold and four bronze. However, in reality, none of their projections came true as Indians arrived home from Rio, with two medals — a bronze and a silver which were won by the underdogs Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu, respectively.