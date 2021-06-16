India's Javelin coach Uwe Hohn blasts Athletics Federation and SAI on Olympics preparation

Germany's Uwe Hohn is the only javelin thrower in the history of the sport to throw the javelin over 100m meters. Aged 58 years now, Hohn has been associated with Indian athletics as a coach since three years and has been widely credited with the rise of Neeraj Chopra as a force to reckon with in the world of javelin.



However, the German does not seem to be too pleased with how he has been treated by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). In an interview with The Indian Express, Hohn has blasted out at the institutions for their 'lack of knowledge of the sport' and sending the athletics underprepared to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Uwe Hohn stated that the Indian athletes are not only missing out on international competitions but also on preparatory national camps. He went on to say that even though the AFI and SAI will term the training conditions in Patiala world-class, it is very far from international standards.

"We are not only missing competitions but also preparation camps like we had in previous years. The training conditions in Patiala are far from international standard even though people in the SAI or the AFI will call it the best in the world," Hohn said.

Besides, the coach also went on to suggest that the food provided to the athletes are not provided with the right nutrition and supplements even when asked for.

"It's probably too difficult with these people at SAI or AFI. I don't know if it's a lack of knowledge or ignorance. Besides camps or competitions, even when we ask via our nutritionist for supplements for our athletes, we don't get the right stuff."

Hohn also seemed unhappy about how Neeraj Chopra underwent elbow surgery in 2019 despite him being not in favour of it.

"The decision about his surgery… I wasn't really happy with it, but people around him thought they knew the best for him. But even they don't know what other options are possible because they are not reading anything…no books, no reports, no articles. So how will they know what's the best for this wear-and-tear problem? But anyway, people around him seem to know what's best for him and how to throw a javelin."

Uwe Hohn also went on to allege that he and biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz were blackmailed and forced into signing a new contract at the beginning of April 2021.