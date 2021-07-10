Indian cricketers extend support to the country's Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, tweeted a video featuring some of the top cricketers in the country, wishing India's Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes their best.



The 40-second video features top stars from the country like Mithali Raj, Rohit Sharma, Harleen Deol, Ajinkya Rahane, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Virat Kohli, appealing to fans to watch and cheer for the country's athletes when they take the field in Tokyo.

"The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020," the video was captioned.