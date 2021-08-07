How many medals did India win at the Tokyo Olympics?

Having sent in its largest-ever contingent to the Olympics, India scripted a phenomenal run at the Tokyo Olympics. With a 125-member strong contingent who had headed for the Japanese capital, the Indians have returned with flying colours after having won the most number of medals at an Olympic Games. Bypassing the record of the 2012 London Olympics where India bagged 6 medals (2 silvers, 4 bronze), Indian athletes have created history by winning 7 medals (1 gold, 2 silvers, 4 bronzes) from the Tokyo Olympics.

#1 Mirabai Chanu - Silver Medal, Weightlifting





Mirabai Chanu (Source: Getty)

Starting India's campaign on a note of silver lining at the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu set the ball rolling by winning the silver medal after lifting a whopping 202 kg in the Women's 49kg weightlifting category.

#2 PV Sindhu - Bronze Medal, Badminton





PV Sindhu (Source: Getty)

Becoming the only Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals, PV Sindhu kept her dream run going at the Games as she bagged the bronze medal with utter dominance, defeating China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal clash.



#3 Lovlina Borgohain - Bronze Medal, Boxing





Lovlina Borgohain (Source: Getty)





Entering as an underdog, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, all of 23, became the first Olympic medallist from Assam as she took home the bronze in the Women's Welterweight (64-69 kg) category.

#4 Indian Men's Hockey Team - Bronze Medal, Hockey





Indian Men's Hockey Team (Source: Reuters)





Ushering in a watershed moment in the history of Indian hockey, the Indian men's hockey team bagged the bronze after defeating Germany, 5-4 in a hard-fought bronze clash and ended a long wait of 41 years for a medal in hockey.

#5 Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Silver Medal, Wrestling





Ravi Dahiya (Source: Reuters)





Doing India extremely proud, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, at 23, fetched a silver medal in wrestling in his debut outing at the Games. Succumbing to Russia's 2-time World Champion, Zavur Uguev, Dahiya had to make peace with a silver despite putting on a stellar fight.

#6 Bajrang Punia - Bronze Medal, Wrestling





Bajrang Punia (Source: United World Wrestling)





There was was no stopping the Number 2 seed Bajrang Punia from winning his bronze medal encounter against veteran grappler Daulet Niyazbekov and Punia did it in style as he went on to bag the bronze in his maiden outing at the Games.





#7 Neeraj Chopra - Gold Medal, Athletics





Neeraj Chopra (Source: Reuters)





Saving the very best for the last, 23-year-old javelin star Neeraj Chopra ended the Tokyo Olympics campaign for India with a bang as he won the country's first medal in athletics in 100 years and also ensured that it is a gold medal after putting on a stupendous performance! Chopra's gold has been the real golden cherry-on-the-top moment for India who finished the Tokyo outing with their best ever medal haul of 7 medals!



