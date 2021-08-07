Tokyo 2020
India gets bronze, silver and gold at the same Olympics - history is made!
Neeraj Chopra added yet another milestone in India's sporting history by claiming gold. This is the first time the country has had all three medals at the same Olympics.
What a historic day for India, as Neeraj Chopra defied all odds to claim gold in the Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, ending the country's 100-year-wait for an athletics medal. The ace Indian athlete held his nerve in a crucial moment to throw an impressive 87.58 mts, which his competitors could not match. The closest was 2nd placed Jakub Vadlejch with 86.67 mts. Somewhere, the legendary Milkha Singh will be looking down at this moment with a huge smile on his face as he predicted it happening before anyone else did.
Neeraj Chopra not only helped India beat its best medal tally, but also helped the country by creating history, as it is the first time we have claimed bronze, silver and gold at the same Olympics. Neeraj's win added to those of Mirabai Chanu (silver), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Bajrang Punia (bronze), Indian men's hockey team (bronze) and Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), helped rewrite chapters in the history books. This win would also spur current and future athletes to perform at their highest in future Olympics.
The medal tally in this years Olympics is the right start for a long road ahead towards becoming a sporting superpower and competing with the likes of The United States, China, Russia and Japan.