Tokyo Olympics head rubbishes claims of ten nations being barred from the Olympics

The Chief Executive Officer of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee, Toshiro Muto, yesterday denied the claims of ten nations including the likes of India, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and others being barred from the prestigious Olympics due to the covid-19 outbreak in these countries.The Chief Executive Officer of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee, Toshiro Muto, yesterday denied the claims of ten nations including the likes of India, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and others being barred from the prestigious Olympics due to the covid-19 outbreak in these countries.

"We have never heard of that. It is completely groundless; we cannot consider it as a possibility," Muto was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.

This statement from Muto was in response to a report in a daily newspaper based in Malaysia which asserted that the Japanese government had asked the Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee to deny entry to athletes from ten countries - India, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Vietnam, due to the surging covid-19 cases in these countries.

The Chief of the Organising Committee maintained that the variant of covid-19, which was first found in India, remains a big threat and hence, all the athletes entering Japan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from India, Pakistan, Nepal and other related countries will have to be fully vaccinated.

Besides, Toshiro Muto also maintained that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned and that there have been no discussions to cancel or postpone the already delayed Games.