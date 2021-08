'Haryana in UK' community celebrates India's glory at Tokyo Olympics

As Neeraj Chopra hurled his javelin to a mammoth 87.58m distance, the tremor of his feat were felt 6,000 kilometres away in India, which broke in a jubilant look after the Haryana boy clinched the gold medal, a first in a track-and-field competition at the Olympics.



Further west, with a time difference of eight hours, a community of Haryana natives in London rejoiced the moment shouting to the core of their heart.





Kuldeep Ahlawat, an IT consultant who is the president of "Haryana in UK Community", shares a pretty strong bond with India's Olympic contingent. A regular attendee of the Games since London 2012, Ahlawat, who settled in London from Rohtak in Haryana in 2006, formed the group with like-minded people. Together they make sure of rooting and cheering for Team India whenever they compete in international events. "Haryana always has lent a big contribution to India's Olympic contingent. But it was further special this Olympics. Both the medals by Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra came on the same day. Never before in India's history at the Olympics, two medals have come on the same day. So this was a matter of immense pride. The entire Haryana in the UK community came gathered at one place and revelled in the glory on Saturday," he said in a conversation with The Bridge from the UK.

Most of the community members made sure to dedicatedly follow all the matches in the roster played by the Indians. An eight-hour time difference meant the matches often used to start at 2 in the morning. But their daunting spirit kept them awake to follow India's games throughout the Olympics. "I have been travelling to the Summer Olympic Games since 2012. I had booked my ticket for Tokyo last year, but eventually, it got cancelled. I had to wait for another year. Though the fans were not allowed in Tokyo, I made sure of waking up and cheering for India even during the wee hours," says Ahlawat.