Gracenote predicts 17 medals for India at the Tokyo Olympics

A 'Virtual Medal Tally' released by statistical organisation Gracenote – a subsidiary of the popular Nielsen Holdings, has projected India to win a total of 17 medals including four gold medals at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.



The medal tally released on the occasion of 100-days-to-go countdown for Tokyo Olympics, predicted India to finish at the top 20 for the first time ever in the post-independence era. In the pre-independence times, India had finished 17 th at the 1900 Paris Games, 19 th at the 1932 Los Angeles Games and 20 th at the 1936 Berlin Games.

📈 - 1⃣0⃣0⃣ days to go before #Tokyo2020 so we have released our latest #VirtualMedalTable . The 🇺🇸United States are forecast to win the most medals for the 7th successive Olympic Games. 🇨🇳China to bounce back from their Rio disappointment. More here: https://t.co/Hp5STQgovq pic.twitter.com/6iwNqip3vd

As per the virtual medal tally, India is expected to win a total of eight medals in shooting, four in boxing, three in wrestling and one each in archery and weightlifting. The report further indicated that India's medal tally would include a total of four gold medals, five silver and eight bronze.



This prediction is made on the basis of the country's performance in the previous Olympics, World Championships and World Cups. The statistical model used to predict also takes time as an important factor while calculating.

In the prediction made in the year 2019 before the Tokyo Olympics was delayed by almost a year due to the pandemic, Gracenote had predicted India to win 14 medals in total with just a singular gold, five silver and eight bronze.

So far, 90 Indian athletes have booked their slot for the Tokyo Olympics starting on 23rd July 2021. The number of Indian athletes to qualify for the Olympics is expected to cross the three-figure mark by the time the qualification period for the Games end in June.

If this projection by Gracenote comes right, then Tokyo would be India's best ever performance at the Olympics. Besides, it would also mean that the country would equal its medal tally from the previous 12 editions of Olympics combined.

The virtual medal tally predicted India to be one of the most improved nations at the Tokyo, considering their performance at Rio de Janeiro five years back.