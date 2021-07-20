India to win 19 medals at Tokyo Olympics, says Gracenote

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to kickstart on Friday and every Indian would be expecting to see their favourite athletes bring home laurels from the greatest sporting stage of the world.



But before the Games begin, every other Olympics aficionado would be in a desperate attempt to predict medal counts for their respective countries. Gracenote , an analytics company, has done a medal prediction for overall medals in Tokyo.

🥇🥈🥉 - Our final #VirtualMedalTable before #Tokyo2020



🇺🇸Team USA to top the medal table for the 7th successive time



Russian Olympic Committee, 🇨🇳China & 🇯🇵Japan to complete top-4



Lack of Chinese participation since 2019 means data may underrate themhttps://t.co/Hp5STQgovq — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) July 20, 2021



The organisation has made a forecast that the United States of America (USA) would be atop the global medal tally. They will also be at the top of the leaderboard in terms of winning gold medals. The projection made for the USA is 40 gold, 27 silver and 29 bronze medals.

Russian athletes, who will be competing under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee, are projected to win 68 medals.

Gracenote projection 1-10





China is the next name to be appearing on the medal tally. Though athletes from the country have not appeared in many of the international events Gracenote projects they will be the third on the medals table with 66 medals in total.

Japan and Great Britain are projected to be fourth and fifth in the medals table with 60 and 52 medals, respectively.

Gracenote further projects 19 medals for India, including four gold, nine silver and six bronze medals. It projects India to finish at the 18th position on the medals table. Earlier in April, Gracenote had predicted India to win a total of 17 medals, but with a further update now they have increased two more medal chances.

Gracenote prediction 11-20



Before the 2016 Rio Games, the US-based company had projected India would win five medals, including a gold and four bronze. However, in reality, none of their projections came true as Indians arrived home from Rio, with two medals — a bronze and a silver which were won by the underdogs Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu, respectively.











