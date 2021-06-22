Golfer Anirban Lahiri qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

Anirban Lahiri has become the first Indian golfer to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This will be the 33-year-old's second consecutive Olympic appearance after he competed during golf's Olympic debut during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.



This development comes after the International Golf Federation published the official list of qualified players earlier today. The veteran Indian golfer just about made the cut in the 60th position and was the final name on the list of the total athletes qualified. Lahiri will be the only Indian in contention in the men's section of golf in Tokyo.

Many congratulations to @anirbangolf who becomes the first Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the Olympic rankings were released today. He qualified in 60th place and will now play his 2nd Olympics. pic.twitter.com/QMtOewRo8c

The 23-year-old Aditi Ashok is expected to join Lahiri as the second golfer from the country at the Tokyo Olympics, when the final rankings for women will be published on 29th June 2021.



India had fielded three golfers – Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok and Shiv Chawrasia, during the 2016 Olympics. Though none managed to earn a podium finish, all the three gave a good account of themselves at Rio.