First COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympics village, less than a week before the Games

In the latest turn of events, a Tokyo Olympics official has become the first resident of the Olympic village to be diagnosed with COVID-19.



As reported by insidethegames.biz, A total of 14 new infection cases have been linked with the Tokyo Games since July 1, in less than a week's time for Tokyo Olympics.



The infected official has been placed in a 14-day quarantine.



Of the 13 other positive cases, four were also from "Games connected personnel" - defined as "those affiliated with the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, NOCs, NPCs, International Federations, members of the Olympic and Paralympic Family, partners, Olympic Broadcasting Services members, etc".



Seven of the affected people are contractors working on the Olympics, while two are members of the foreign media.



More than 1,000 cases have been consistently reported from Tokyo in the last three days. The number of new cases reported yesterday went to 1,271.



So far, five athletes have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since arriving in Tokyo for the Games, while the Refugee Olympic Team delayed its travel to Tokyo after one of its delegations also returned a positive test.



Every team have been forced to isolate on their arrival in Tokyo. The chances of contracting COVID-19 during the games have raised major concern in the city, which remains under emergency.