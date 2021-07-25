Few hits, major misses for India on Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics

Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics was a decent one for India. Even though quite a few expected names failed to perform up to the expectations, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu stood up and delivered an Olympic medal she had promised.



Day 2, on the other hand, was a lot different from yesterday. First and foremost, there was no addition to the medal tally for India today. Both, Women's 10m Air Pistol shooters and Men's 10m Air Pistol shooters failed to surpass the qualification round and blew away India's dream of winning their second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The day started off on a very chaotic note for India as Manu Bhaker's gun malfunctioned, and the youngster could not really recover from it. She still shot well, but a poor 8 pointer in the 60th shot of the qualification round, when she needed an inner 10, meant that she stayed at 10th position and did not advance.

Her counterpart, Yashaswini Deswal, on the other hand, blew hot and cold during the entire period of qualification and finished 13th.

Following their footsteps just hours later was the Men's 10m Air Rifle shooting duo of Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar.

Kumar was not really counted as a contender by many, but Divyansh surely was!

Looking back at how things panned out in men's 10m rifle qualification for an hour from starting 9:30 am IST made one question whether India has really developed into a shooting powerhouse.

The performance in men's 10m air rifle qualification was so bad that it was not even disappointing after some point.

After almost an hour of modest shooting, Divyansh, the medal hope, finished 32nd, while Deepak did a little better to end at 26th position.

Besides, the women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina in tennis were knocked out of the Olympics in the very first round itself even after dominating for a major portion of the match, and table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to a much lower-ranked Lam Sui of Hong Kong to further add salt to the wounds of Indians.

The hockey performance is not even worth mentioning. Even a draw would have been a good result for India, but a 7-1 defeat is absolutely not what one expects at a stage as big as the Olympics.

But if they were disappointing, there were others who did step up with their performance to make the day a bit less miserable for India.

First up was the badminton ace PV Sindhu, who crushed Israel's Polikarvopa 21-7, 21-10 early on in the morning.

This was followed by the rowers Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat qualifying for the semifinals of the lightweight men's doubles sculls after finishing third in their repechage match.

Later Manika Batra was phenomenal in her second-round match, registering a come from behind victory over Ukrainian Margaryta Pesotska and advance to the round of 32.

Competing in the Olympics at the age of 38, Mary Kom scraped through against Hernandez Garcia of the Dominican Republic.