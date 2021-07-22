The dinosaur game in Google Chrome gets a makeover for Tokyo Olympics

You all must have played the legendary Google Dinosaur game in your free time. With the Olympic Games beginning tomorrow, Google is there to bring you some fun to your home with their latest Olympics rendition of Chrome's classic Dino run game. Since you have no chance to catch the Summer Games in person, this Olympics-themed minigame will keep you engaged.

What is the game?

If you are not familiar with the dino game, it is the built-in browser game in the Google Chrome web browser guiding a pixelated Tyrannosaurus rex across a landscape avoiding obstacles to achieve a high score. This was prominent over the years to provide a calm solace to people struggling with internet access. The task is to play endlessly to score higher and higher.

#Tokyo2020 is finally underway and everyone's favourite offline companion, Chrome's T. rex, is going for gold! 🥇🦖



Game: Dinosaur Game (2014)

Publisher: Google

Genre: Runner 🏃‍♀️

Platform: Everything

Cost:

Science: 🔬

Enjoyment: ❤️🧡#olympics #dinosaurhttps://t.co/Z4XDkyZhfR — PalaeocastGN (@PalaeocastGN) July 21, 2021

What's the change?



The Chrome dinosaur game had a monochrome interface which now features a splash of color as a part of their new update for the Tokyo Olympics. It will have full-color Olympic torches amongst the usual obstacles. The cool thing about the updated game is that the ever-running dinosaur will pick up the Olympic torch at a certain point in the track where it will be transformed into one of the avatars played at the Tokyo Olympics. There, it will be faced with different obstacles like the waves as a surfboard player or riding over fences as an equestrian player. You can also change the theme by refreshing the window. The basic structure of the game though remains the same.

Gameplay of the new rendition of Chrome's dino game

How many sports could you expect to see?

Hurdlers, equestrian jumping, running, surfing, swimming, and pole vault are six of the different renditions of the Chrome dinosaur game present as of now. There will be other versions also available in the game. You just need to refresh the window and each time, you can expect to witness a new sport.



How to play?

Internet downtime and being offline were the most popular options to play the game but you do not need to worry about it now, you can easily access the game on your google chrome browser by typing chrome://dino in the address bar. Have fun playing the Olympics game with this chrome rendition. The dino is available on all platforms and is live for the browser, so be ready to play it anytime.

Equestrian being one of the sports in the game

Keep scoring higher and enjoy the Olympics with this new fun mini-game.