Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: Fixtures, Timings, and the things you need to know about Day 2

The first day of women's football sprang a lot of surprises and delivered the hype the tournament had all around. The first day saw Netherlands thumped Zambia by ten goals to three. At the same time, tournament favorites the USA lost to Sweden, hosts Japan started their tournament with a draw against Canada, and Marta led Brazil tore apart China, as they five past their defense.

Today, at day two of the Olympics, we might see a few teams like Netherlands, Brazil, and Sweden confirm their spots in the next rounds of the tournament. And many teams like Japan, the USA, Zambia and New Zealand will be pushing to get all three points and get back into the qualification zone.

There are eight matches lined for us today over the next eight hours. The first match kicks of at 1 pm IST, while the last one at 5 pm, and in between the total non-stop football action, as the best women's footballers take center stage in Japan.

The match between the Netherlands and Brazil will be the match everyone will have their eye on, while in the same group Zambia and China would be looking to get three points of each other. In Group E, Chile takes on Canada and hosts Japan face Great Britain. Team GB will qualify for the knockouts if they beat the hosts in their homeland.

The last group G will see the USA take on New Zealand, while the table-toppers of the group Sweden take on Austalia

July 24 – Group E

Chile vs. Canada at 1 pm



Japan vs. Great Britain at 4:00 pm

July 24 – Group F

China PR vs. Zambia at 1:30 pm

Netherlands vs Brazil at 4:30 pm

July 24 – Group G

Sweden vs Australia at 2 pm

New Zealand vs the USA at 5 pm





Where can I watch the Olympics and the football events?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:





Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC