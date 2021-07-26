Danish skateboarder Rune Glifberg becomes the oldest debutant at Tokyo Olympics

Debuting at the Olympics is a dream for many athletes which goes a long way in their life. In terms of experience, exposure and confidence, the Summer Games help a player to understands his/her true potential.

Most debutants are aged in their 20s or even less as we witness in Tokyo but what if we told you that there is a player in his 40s playing his first Olympics? Quite an unbelievable thing right as most of the sportsperson retires in their late 30s or early 40s but adding spice to the story is the fact that he is a stakeboarder.

Yes, you read that right, Rune Glifberg, from the land of Denmark is going to compete at the age of 46 in skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics. Achieving the feat of being the oldest debutant at the Olympics, Glifberg is creating history with his participation.

"The Danish Destroyer" is an inspiration to many who believes that age comes as a barrier in sports but with his wealth of experiences, he is going to rock the skateboarding arena. But who is this great guy with this "never give up" attitude for his sport?



Destroyer Danish Rune

Rune Glifberg, born in 1974 has been the X Games Champion twice, rolling to 12 titles in all. Beginning his skateboarding life at the age of 11, he turned pro in 1990 and have lost to Tony Hawk, the famous American professional skateboarder at the very first X Games in 1995.

Adding to the amazement, if you ever played the Tony Hawker Pro Skater Game for the original Playstation in 1999, you might have seen him. He is still a playable character in the Tony Hawk series of video games.

The player from the original era of skateboarding who has helped to bring the game to this world stage, Glifberg is the one to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics. He will be in action on the 5th of August in the Men's Park prelims (rescheduled) and is expected to give a stellar performance at his debut Olympics.

