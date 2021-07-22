Unvaccinated doctor led to COVID outbreak in Czech Olympic team

In a sad turn of events for members of the Czech Tokyo Olympics contingent, a team doctor who refused to get vaccinated has been identified as the cause of the COVID outbreak in the team.



Vlastimil Voracek, an orthopaedic surgeon who has been looking after stars such as Petra Kvitová, Karolína Plíšková and Barbora Krejčíková for years, initially tested positive on his arrival in Tokyo. There was also speculation that the five athletes and officials who tested positive were on the same flight, which was later confirmed by Czech Olympic spokesman, Tibor Alfodi, to AFP.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic was furious upon hearing about the incident and deemed it a scandal. Andrej Babis addressed the situation and sharply reprimanded the team by saying, "I don't like this one bit. I don't understand how it could happen. We keep persuading people to get vaccinated, and the doctor was not vaccinated. It's unfair to the athletes above all," as reported by CTGN.

The doctor's refusal to take the vaccine not only left the officials and other members of the team scratching their heads but also caused a dent in their Olympic medal hopes. "Vaccination is not a requirement for participating in the Olympic Games. As employees, we have agreed that those who are not vaccinated cannot walk. However, it was not possible to force athletes or members of the implementation team, we only recommended vaccination," added the Czech spokesman, as reported by News Beezer.



He's been previously quoted as saying "The amount of viruses is reduced by gargling, as mouthwash disinfection eliminates them. The virus is thus significantly reduced."

His use of questionable methods such as recommending mouth wash and lozenges for patients suffering from COVID has left the sports world, and the authorities in his country stunned and infuriated.

