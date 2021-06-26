Cultural hub 'Olympic Agora' to open in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics

A cultural hub is expected to open in the Olympics host city of Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Games. Going by the name Olympic Agora, the cultural hub is expected to have a series of art installations, photographs and exhibitions celebrating the spirit of Olympism.



The Agora will include works of famous artists like Xavier Veilhan, Rinko Kawauchi, Makoto Tojiki, and others. It will also boast of artworks made by the Olympian and Paralympian artists-in-residence, besides having artefacts from the Olympic Museum in Switzerland on show.

The Olympic Agora is expected to bring together local and international fans through its digital tour. This will the first time in the history of the Olympics that such a cultural hub is organised.

Organised by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH), the Olympic Agora is expected to start on 1st July 2021 and will be open until 15th August 2021, and can be experienced throughout the Nihonbashi district of Tokyo.

The Olympic Agora is a result of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic 2020 Agenda and will fulfil the recommendation of 'blending sports with culture further.'