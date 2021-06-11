What are the Covid-19 protocols to be followed at the Tokyo Olympics?

The upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is a lot different from all the previous editions of the Games. Having already been delayed by a year due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Games are expected to be held in a curtailed fashion to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in Japan.



While the Japanese government and Tokyo organisers have already announced that foreign fans will not be allowed into the country during the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has released a 33-page 'Playbook for athletes and officials' listing the various covid-19 protocols they will have to follow before and during the Olympics.

Let's have a quick glance at all the necessary protocols that the athletes and officials will have to adhere to in Tokyo.

The very first and the most basic rule is that the athletes and officials will have to avoid 3Cs, i.e. they will have to avoid closed, crowded places and close contact with anyone. Besides, the athletes and officials are required to use the transport system mentioned in their specific playbook and should not use public transports unless they have the necessary permission for the same.

The athletes and officials will have to get a covid-19 negative report taken 72 hours before departing for Tokyo and will be tested on their arrival as well. Once they arrive in Japan, certain restrictions will be imposed on their movements for the first 14 days. They will also have to undergo regular screenings and self-isolate if the slightest of symptoms crop up. Moreover, they will have to compulsorily download Japan's health application – COCOA, on their smartphones.

The athletes and officials are also restricted from visiting any shops, even at the airport, and can only move at Official Games Venues and limited additional locations. Furthermore, they have to use the Game-specific lanes at the airport to avoid unnecessary contact with others.

The athletes and officials have to wear mask always, unless outside and 2 meters away. They also have to ventilate rooms and common spaces every 30 minutes and sanitise their hands regularly. Additionally, they cannot cheer for fellow athletes by singing or chanting, but only by clapping their hands.

An additional rule to be followed by the para-athletes is that if they use a wheelchair or any other mobility device handled by someone else, then they have to make sure that they disinfect it on a regular basis.

If the athletes and officials are to attend any post-Games Host Town exchange programme, then they will have to follow the rules set by the concerned authorities. They will also have to undergo a mandatory covid-19 test before their departure from Japan at the end of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.