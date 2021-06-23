Who composed India's theme song for Tokyo Olympics?

India's "Official Olympic Theme Song" was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Tokyo Games in July-August.



Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event. The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President, Secretary General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India (SAI). Who is the composer of the song?

Mohit Chauhan in the launch of Indias theme song for the Olympics

Mohit Chauhan has composed and sung the song titled "Lakshya Tera Samne Hai".



Mohit Chauhan is an Indian Playback singer. He is mostly well known for his songs in Bollywood movies.

He was a part of the Silk Route band. Chauhan has received two Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer and three Zee Cine Award For Best Male Playback Singer awards. He has recorded several songs for Indian films and albums in other languages. He is one of the most prominent Indi-pop singers of India.

The Games will open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.





