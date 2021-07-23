Indian commentator confuses Deepika Kumari with Dipa Karmakar at Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony concluded with a Grand Parade of Nations, where a total of 205 participating nations marched inside the national stadium in Tokyo.

The entire show which was broadcast on Sony Sports Network saw quite a few bizarre elements which led the netizens aggrieved and few to burst into laughter. The very first incident happened when the Indian contingent was arriving at the Parade.

The stream got immediately cut from the middle and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was seen cheering. The second gaffe was made during the entrance of Bhutan. When the athletes from Bhutan entered the stadium, one of the commentators in a rush, said, "Watch out for Karma the flag bearer of the Bhutan team who will be coming up against Dipa Karmakar in the Archery event."

His comment led to a laugh riot on Twitter and netizens kept on harping on the fact that Dipa Karmakar is not an archer. He had clearly confused Dipa with Deepika Kumari the archer.



Even Dipa Karmakar took cognisance of the matter and joined the Twitter reactions. She tweeted:

For those of you who are confused, I am still an artistic gymnast. 🤸🏽‍♀️👀 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) July 23, 2021

The commentator was talking about Bhu Karma, whom Deepika Kumari is supposed to face on July 27 in the Round of 64 of the women's individual archery event of the Tokyo Olympics.







