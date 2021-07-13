Britain, USA and China to send more women to the Tokyo Olympics than men

Back on International Women's Day this year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had announced that the Tokyo Olympics would be the first 'gender balanced' games, with the total athletes comprising 49% women and 51% men. And as promised, the Tokyo Olympics seems well on course to become the first-ever gender-balanced games in history.



The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is just ten days away, and almost all the countries have announced their contingent for the delayed Games; and three countries that have a history of dominating the Olympics – the United States of America (USA), Great Britain and China, will be sending more women athletes to Tokyo compared to men.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) is sending a total of 376 athletes and a further 22 reserves to Tokyo. Out of the total 376 British athletes, who will be seen competing at the Olympics, 201 will be women and the rest 175 being men.

Besides, the USA is expected to send a total of 630 athletes with 334 men and 296 women amongst their ranks. While China will send a total of 414 athletes, including 289 women and 125 men, to the Tokyo Olympics.

Australia, too, will have more women representation than men during the Tokyo Olympics. Out of the 472 Australians, who have qualified for the Olympics, 254 are women while the remaining 218 are men.

India, on the other hand, is expected to send 126 athletes, including all the reserves, with a total of 70 men and 56 women.