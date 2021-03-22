Who is Bhavani Devi? 10 things to know about her

Fencing has always been an unknown and underappreciated sport in India. Neither the fencers nor the sport was ever in mainstream news. But all of this changed a week ago, when a 27 year old from the country made it to the Tokyo Olympics in the individual sabre event.



Born to a Tamilian family in the city of Chennai, CA Bhavani Deviis the first ever Indian to qualify for the Olympics in the sport of fencing. Though she has been around for quite a long time, it is only after the Olympic qualification that the fencer has rose to fame. Here are 10 things you should know about her:

What is CA Bhavani Devi's full name?

Her complete name is Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi.

What is her family background?

Bhavani Devi's father was a temple priest while her mother is a homemaker.

When was she introduced to fencing?

Bhavani Devi was introduced to the sport of fencing when she was around 10 years old in her school.

From where did she complete her schooling?

Bhavani Devi studied from the Muruga Dhanushkodi Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai.

In which form of fencing does she specialise in?

There are three forms of fencing – epee, foil and sabre. Bhavani Devi specialises in sabre.

When did she first represent India?

Bhavani Devi first represented India at an international event in Turkey as a 14 year old.

What happened in her first international match?

Bhavani Devi was shown a black card and expelled from the tournament for being three minutes late in her first ever international match.

When did she win her first international medal?

Bhavani Devi won her first international medal during the Commonwealth Championships 2009 held in Malaysia.

In what other events has she won an international medal?

Bhavani Devi has won bronze medals in the 2010 International Open, 2010 Cadet Asian Championship, 2012 Commonwealth Championship, 2015 Under-23 Asian Championship and 2015 Flemish Open and a silver medal in the U-23 category of Asian Championship 2014.

How many national titles does she hold?

Bhavani Devi has won a total of nine national titles in her career.